New Year Shocker From UP Capital: Son Kills Mother, Four Sisters Including 9-Year-Old In Lucknow Hotel

Lucknow: In a gruesome incident, five members of a family were found murdered inside a hotel in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow early on Wednesday with a preliminary probe revealing that it was the son in the family that killed them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi, said the incident took place at Hotel Sharanjit in the Naka area of the state capital.

"The accused, identified as Arshad (24), allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly apprehended the accused from the crime scene," Tyagi said.

The deceased have been identified as Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16) and Rahmeen (18) -- all sisters of Arshad. The fifth is Asma, the mother of the accused, according to police.

The DCP said Arshad, 24, is a native of Agra, adding the preliminary inquiry has revealed that he took the step because of domestic disputes. The forensic teams have been deployed at the crime spot to collect evidence while a detailed probe has been launched into the matter, she said.