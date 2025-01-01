ETV Bharat / state

New Year Shocker From UP Capital: Son Kills Mother, Four Sisters Including 9-Year-Old In Lucknow Hotel

UP Police arrested a 24-year-old accused in connection with the murder of five members of a family inside a hotel early on Wednesday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
Lucknow: In a gruesome incident, five members of a family were found murdered inside a hotel in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow early on Wednesday with a preliminary probe revealing that it was the son in the family that killed them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi, said the incident took place at Hotel Sharanjit in the Naka area of the state capital.

"The accused, identified as Arshad (24), allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly apprehended the accused from the crime scene," Tyagi said.

The deceased have been identified as Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16) and Rahmeen (18) -- all sisters of Arshad. The fifth is Asma, the mother of the accused, according to police.

The DCP said Arshad, 24, is a native of Agra, adding the preliminary inquiry has revealed that he took the step because of domestic disputes. The forensic teams have been deployed at the crime spot to collect evidence while a detailed probe has been launched into the matter, she said.

Sources said that the family had visited Lucknow to celebrate the New Year. After returning from celebrations at night, Arshad allegedly killed his mother and four sisters.

As soon as the incident was reported, senior officials and local police immediately reached the spot and started the necessary action. Field units were also called in and evidence was collected.

The police arrested Arshad who admitted to committing the murders during interrogation. "All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The police are busy interrogating Arshad to know the exact details of the family discord that led him to commit such a gruesome crime," police sources said.

