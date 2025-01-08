ETV Bharat / state

'How Will We Live Without You?:' Kin Bid Tearful Adieu To Coast Guard Pilot Killed In Chopper Crash

Sudhir’s body was wrapped in a tricolour as a mark of respect for his contribution to the country.

UP: Family, Hometown Pay Tearful Tributes To Coast Guard Pilot Sudhir Yadav Killed In Chopper Crash
Family paying last respects to Sudhir Yadav (ETV Bharat)
Kanpur: All eyes turned moist amidst cries of the family members of Coast Guard pilot Sudhir Yadav whose body was brought to his residence in Shyam Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Tuesday. He lost his life in a helicopter crash in Guajarat's Porbandar on Sunday,

Sudhir’s body was wrapped in a tricolour as a mark of respect for his contribution to the country. “We are proud of you, Sudhir. I am proud of everything you did for your job. Now, how will we live without you?" said his grieving wife. She even placed a handwritten letter and flowers on his body, pleading for him to read her words.

The atmosphere was filled with sorrow, as family members, including Sudhir's mother, Rajmani Yadav, expressed their anguish. “Son, why did you leave us all? How will we live without you now?” asked his mother in tears. Many gathered outside their home, lining the streets to offer their last farewells and pay tribute to the fallen pilot.

Sudhir Yadav, hailing from Har Kishanpur in Shivli, Kanpur Dehat, lost his life alongside two others in a tragic accident last Sunday. His body was kept for public viewing until 4 PM before being taken to the Air Force Station for an overnight stay.

On Wednesday, the community will gather again as Sudhir’s remains make their final journey to his native village for last rites, set to be performed with state honours at Bithoor Ghat. The loss of such a brave soul has left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

