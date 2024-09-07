Uttar Pradesh: Families Bid Tearful Adieu To Hathras Accident Victims In Agra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended on Samra village of Agra district on Friday night as the bodies of 17 villagers who died in a horrific road accident in Hathras earlier in the day were brought for last rites.

The accident took place on Friday evening when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit a loader tempo while overtaking on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway while the victims were on way from Sasni to Khandauli.

The impact of the collision was so powerful that 15 people died on the spot, while two more people died at the hospital.

The horrific road accident has left the bereaved families in shock and grief.

The victims have been identified as Irshad (26) son of Bedaria, Chhote (30) son of Bedaria Khan, Munna (45) son of Naseeb Ali, Muskan (19) daughter of Noor Mohammad, Bhola (22) son of Noor Mohammad, Hamid alias Talli (27) son of Chunna, Tabassum (25) wife of Talli, Najma (27) wife of Abid, Khushboo (27) wife of Hashim, Jameel (45) son of Ghani Mohammad, Ayan (2) son of Hashim, Sufiyan (2) son of Hamid, Shoaib (4) son of Hamid, Alfez (11) son of Sonu, Appi (2), Gulshan (15)--all resident of village Samra Khandauli, Agra while Ishrat (56) son of Mushir Khan was a resident of Didamai, Firozabad.

As the bodies were brought home in Samra for the last rites on Friday night, the compounds of many of the bereaved families were too small and the bodies had to be kept in a tent.

'Everything Has Been Lost': “O Allah, what has happened, everything of mine has been destroyed. You should have shown mercy on these children,” cried a relative of a child killed in the accident.

On receiving the information of the accident, acquaintances and relatives reached the village late Friday night. Police and administrative officials including SDM Etmadpur Sangamlal Gupta and ACP Etmadpur Piyushkant Rai have been camping in the village since night to express solidarity with the bereaved families. The funeral processions were held on Saturday morning at the local graveyard.