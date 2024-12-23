ETV Bharat / state

Fatal Mistake! Two Mechanics In UP Sleep Inside Car With AC On, Found Dead By Locals

It is suspected that their death was caused by suffocation from car's air conditioning system due to lack of ventilation. Police investigation is underway.

Two Mechanics In UP Sleep Inside Car With AC On, Found Dead By Locals
Two Mechanics In UP Sleep Inside Car With AC On, Found Dead By Locals (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Etawah: The untimely death of two mechanics in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah has brought attention to how small mistakes can lead to fatal consequences. Not many would be aware that misuse or malfunction of a car’s air-conditioning system can have tragic outcomes.

Monday morning, two persons were found dead in a car, parked near Mohabbatpur village in Basrehar police station area.

Vimlesh Kumar, a local resident, said that he noticed the car running in the morning and tried to wake the two young men inside. However, he found that both mechanics were unconscious inside the car, which was extremely hot. Eventually, Vimlesh realised that the duo was already dead.

After receiving information from locals, police quickly responded and reached the spot to carry out an investigation.

The victims, both working at a local garage owned by Shailendra Mistry, were repairing the car's engine till late night. The car had been parked for two to three days, and after finishing up their work, the mechanics decided to sleep inside the parked vehicle with the AC on. Unfortunately, both the mechanics died.

It is believed that their death was caused by suffocation from the car's air conditioning system due to lack of ventilation. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A similar incident had surfaced from Noida Sector 107 where a youth died after he slept inside the car in the housing society's basement after switching on the AC.

