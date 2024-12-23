ETV Bharat / state

Fatal Mistake! Two Mechanics In UP Sleep Inside Car With AC On, Found Dead By Locals

Two Mechanics In UP Sleep Inside Car With AC On, Found Dead By Locals ( ETV Bharat )

Etawah: The untimely death of two mechanics in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah has brought attention to how small mistakes can lead to fatal consequences. Not many would be aware that misuse or malfunction of a car’s air-conditioning system can have tragic outcomes.

Monday morning, two persons were found dead in a car, parked near Mohabbatpur village in Basrehar police station area.

Vimlesh Kumar, a local resident, said that he noticed the car running in the morning and tried to wake the two young men inside. However, he found that both mechanics were unconscious inside the car, which was extremely hot. Eventually, Vimlesh realised that the duo was already dead.

After receiving information from locals, police quickly responded and reached the spot to carry out an investigation.