Uttar Pradesh: Eight-Year-Old Girl's Body Found In Neighbour's House, Four Arrested

The Class 5 student from Hathras went missing on Tuesday evening when she was playing at her grandparents' house

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 9:43 AM IST

Firozabad: The body of an 8-year-old girl, who went to visit her maternal grandparents during summer vacation, was found hidden at a sack in the house of a neighbour.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. Giving details, SSP Saurabh Dixit said four persons have been taken into custody for interrogation. Dixit said it is not clear what led the arrested persons to kill her. An investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the murder, the SSP said and added that a youth, his brother and their parents have been taken into custody.

"There is no clue about what led to the murder of the girl, who originally hailed from Hatharas district and came for summer vacation to her maternal grandparents' house in Firozabad. Vital details will be known after the post-mortem is done. We're awaiting the report," Dixit said.

Earlier, the sudden disappearance of the Class 5 student, who originally belonged to Hathras, triggered a mad search. She went missing on Tuesday evening when she was playing at her grandparents' house. The family members informed the police and an FIR was lodged. When the police launched a search, the girl's body was recovered on Wednesday night.

