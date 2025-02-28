Uttar Pradesh: ED Attaches Closed Sugar Mills Linked To Ex-BSP MLC Haji Iqbal

Saharanpur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached three closed sugar mills owned by former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLC Haji Iqbal and his relatives, in response to the sugar mill scam. The attached closed mills are located in Baitalpur, Bhatni, and Shahganj in Uttar Pradesh, ED officials said.

The seized sugar mills include M/s Melo Infratech Pvt Ltd, M/s Dynamic Sugar Pvt Ltd, and M/s Honeywell Sugar Pvt Ltd, an ED official said.

CBI FIR Led to ED Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier registered an FIR in the case, alleging that Haji Iqbal and his associates fraudulently acquired multiple sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh. The ED launched its probe based on the FIR and discovered that the valuation of these sugar mills had been deliberately understated before they were acquired through an auction process.

According to the investigators, the actual market value of the acquired mills was significantly higher than the price at which they were sold. During the BSP government’s tenure, Iqbal allegedly amassed immense wealth through illegal mining. The funds generated from mining were allegedly used to acquire these sugar mills. According to ED, they also unearthed several properties purchased in the names of Iqbal’s relatives, with payments for sugar mill acquisitions traced back to their bank accounts.

Illegal Mining Profits, Sugar Mills, and University

The ED’s findings reveal that all mining firms linked to the scam were owned and operated by Mohammad Iqbal aka Haji Iqbal. His companies, as stated by the ED, were allegedly engaged in illegal mining in Saharanpur and surrounding areas, with transactions amounting to crores of rupees despite no legitimate business connection.

Iqbal failed to disclose this income to tax authorities, instead transferring the illegally acquired wealth into the bank accounts of a private educational trust. A significant portion of these funds was later used as loans and donations. Subsequently, the money was used to purchase land and construct buildings for a university, the ED claimed.