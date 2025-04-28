Uttar Pradesh: Three Children OF A Family Drown In Pond In Pratapgarh; Teenager Drowns In Ganga River

Pratapgarh: At least three children from a family died by drowning in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Kesari (7), Kuki (6), and Khushi (10), all children of Santosh Vanvasi, had gone to take a bath in the pond in Dharouli Madhupur ward of Nagar Panchayat Kohdaur. "While taking a bath, the children slipped into deep water and drowned," they said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kohdaur police station in-charge, along with his team, rushed to the spot. A search for the children began. All three children were taken out of the pond and sent to the Community Health Centre for treatment, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

Durgesh Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) East, said, "People rushed to the spot when they heard the children screaming. By the time they tried to save them, the children slipped into deep water and drowned."

"Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the incident is on," ASP Singh said.

In a similar incident, one teenage boy died and another is in critical condition after drowning in the Ganga river in Farrujhabad on Sunday. According to police, five teenagers identified as Vikash, Akash, Nirala, Rishabh and Dheeraj, along with other villagers, had gone to the Dhai Ghat in Shamshabad police station area to immerse the puja material in the river after the conclusion of a Bhagwat Katha in village Nagla Makoda.

Shamshabad police station in-charge Tarun Singh said, "The five teenagers slipped into deep waters and drowned. The police team reached the spot upon receiving information and began the rescue operation with the help of villagers. They took out the body of Vikas and rescued the other four teenagers, and sent them for treatment. Akash has been referred to the district hospital in critical condition."