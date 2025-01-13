ETV Bharat / state

UP: Blind Woman Dies Of Burns After Husband Pushes Her Into Bonfire For Dowry

The accused Raju allegedly had his daughters light a bonfire and then pushed her wife Sushma into it for dowry last month.

Representational Image
Representational Image
By PTI

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 6:53 AM IST

Bhadohi: A 30-year-old blind woman died of burn injuries after she was allegedly pushed by her husband into a fire for dowry last month, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred in Sarai Mishrani village in Gopiganj area, where Sushma, sustained severe burns last month and died on Saturday, police sources said.

Based on a complaint by her father, Ram Murat Gautam, an FIR was lodged against her husband, Raju Gautam, under sections 304B (dowry death), 498A (cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused, who is absconding, Circle Officer Chaman Singh Chawda said. He said Sushma, from Kaudhar village in Suriyawan, was married to Raju Gautam (35) under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme on January 30, 2024.

Her family alleged that Raju, who had been married three times before and had two daughters from his previous marriages, was demanding cash and a motorcycle as dowry. According to the FIR on December 13, 2024, Raju allegedly had his daughters light a bonfire and then pushed Sushma into it after an argument.

Despite her critical injuries, Raju did not seek medical help and later abandoned her at her sister’s home in Janaki Nagar, Prayagraj, on December 15, 2024.

Sushma's family took her to multiple hospitals for treatment, but her condition did not improve. On Saturday, they brought her to the Gopiganj Community Health Centre, where she died during treatment. Chawda said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway.

