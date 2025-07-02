ETV Bharat / state

From Crisis To Cheers: Uttar Pradesh Doctor Saves 2-Year-Old's Life Mid-Air On Doctors’ Day

The girl suffered a seizure, blocking her windpipe. Dr Noorul Qamar Malik, who was on the same flight, immediately reached her and opened her airway.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 2, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST

Pilibhit: On July 1, which was Doctors Day, a cardiologist from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, Dr Noorul Qamar Malik, saved the life of a two-year-old girl onboard a flight, preventing an emergency landing of the plane as well.

About an hour after takeoff of an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Bareilly, the girl sitting in seat 10F suffered a seizure. She was eating a biscuit which got stuck in her throat, and her windpipe got choked, causing her to faint.

The crew members announced an emergency and asked for help. Dr Noorul, who was on the same flight, immediately reached the girl. With his wisdom and expertise, he opened the girl's windpipe and controlled the seizure.

The girl regained consciousness within a few minutes. The doctor's promptness not only saved the girl's life but also averted the emergency landing of the flight. The passengers and crew members expressed their gratitude to Dr Noorul by clapping.

Dr. Noorul has recently completed his DM (Cardiology) and will now serve in Pilibhit and Bareilly. He also served in the District Women's Hospital in the past and specialised in newborn care.

The doctor said that solid food should be avoided for children on a flight. “If the doctor had not been there on the spot, the child could have died,” he said.

This incident not only shows the sensitivity of the doctor but also makes Doctors' Day more memorable.

