Uttar Pradesh: District Judge, DM Visit Prayagraj Jail After Cash Recovered From Barrack Of Slain Atiq Ahmed's Son

Prayagraj: District Judge and District Magistrate Prayagraj on Wednesday visited the Naini central jail in Uttar Pradesh where they inspected the barrack of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's son, Ali Ahmed days after recovery of cash from the barrack. The two officers flanked by other civil and police officials also took stock of the facilities for the inmates.

According to officials, District Judge Sanjeev Kumar, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandhad reached visited the jail barracks including that of Ali for inspection. However, no objectionable material was found from the barracks as per officials. Ali is lodged at the jail after surrendering in an extortion case. He is also an accused in the 2023 Umesh Pal murder case.

The official team also met the inmates at the jail and inquired about various facilities being provided to them at the jail. The District Judge and District Magistrate also inspected the hospital and kitchen in the central jail and took stock of the necessary arrangements there.