Uttar Pradesh: District Judge, DM Visit Prayagraj Jail After Cash Recovered From Barrack Of Slain Atiq Ahmed's Son

The team inspected the barracks and also took stock of the various facilities being provided to the inmates.

District Judge, DM Visit Prayagraj Jail After Cash Recovered From Barrack Of Slain Atiq Ahmed's Son
District Judge, DM Visit Prayagraj Jail After Cash Recovered From Barrack Of Slain Atiq Ahmed's Son (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST

Prayagraj: District Judge and District Magistrate Prayagraj on Wednesday visited the Naini central jail in Uttar Pradesh where they inspected the barrack of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's son, Ali Ahmed days after recovery of cash from the barrack. The two officers flanked by other civil and police officials also took stock of the facilities for the inmates.

According to officials, District Judge Sanjeev Kumar, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandhad reached visited the jail barracks including that of Ali for inspection. However, no objectionable material was found from the barracks as per officials. Ali is lodged at the jail after surrendering in an extortion case. He is also an accused in the 2023 Umesh Pal murder case.

The official team also met the inmates at the jail and inquired about various facilities being provided to them at the jail. The District Judge and District Magistrate also inspected the hospital and kitchen in the central jail and took stock of the necessary arrangements there.

The visit by the District administration officials to Naini central jail comes over a week after cash was recovered from Ali Ahmad's barrack. The cash recovery led to the suspension of Deputy Jailer and Head Warder at the Naini central jail.

DCP Yamuna Nagar, Vivek Kumar, Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Dinesh Kumar Gautam, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Trisha Mishra, Jailor Central Jail and District Jail, Senior Jail Superintendent Rang Bahadur Patel, Senior Jail Superintendent District Jail Amita Dubey and other officials were present during Wednesday's inspection.

