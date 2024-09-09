UP Deputy Director Aditya Vardhan's Body Recovered 9 Days After He Drowned In Ganga

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): The body of Aditya Vardhan Singh, who worked as a deputy director in Uttar Pradesh health department, was recovered after nine days near Ganga Barrage in Kanpur on Sunday night.

Aditya (44) had visited Nanamau Ghat in Unnao district on August 31 to take a bath in the Ganga with three other friends when he accidentally drowned. His body was found after a massive search operation carried out for nine days by around 200 personnel of the SDRF and other agencies. The body recovered near Gate No. 1 of Ganga Barrage, was identified by Aditya Vardhan's family from the clothes he was wearing on the fateful day.

The search operation initially covered around 30 km and when the body was not found, it was further stretched to 70. A resident of Kabirpur Khambauli village of Behta Mujawar police station area, Aditya Vardhan, while bathing, suddenly went into deep waters and was swept away by strong currents in the blink of an eye.

A high-profile Family

The deceased belonged to a high-profile family comprising IAS officers, judges, and doctors. His father Ramesh Chandra is a retired engineer of the irrigation department and is currently living in the Aliganj locality of Lucknow. Aditya Vardhan's wife is a judge in Maharashtra and his sister is currently posted in a high-level position in Australia.

According to family members, Ramesh Chandra had gone to Australia a few days ago to meet his daughter. Chandra rushed home soon after he got the shocking news of his son's death. Anupam Singh, son of Aditya Vardhan's uncle Shivkumar Kannaujia, is a senior IAS officer in Bihar province and has been posted in many high positions including District Magistrate in about a dozen districts including Patna. At present, he is the personal secretary of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Shivkumar Kannaujia's daughter is a senior doctor in Noida.