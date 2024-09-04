ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Dalit Woman Drugged, Gang-Raped; Case Filed After SP's Intervention, Accused Held

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): A Dalit woman was allegedly assaulted and gang-raped by two men after being given a cold drink laced with sedatives in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said. The accused were arrested on Wednesday, they added.

The incident took place in Lalauli area of ​​the district on August 31. The victim, a resident of a village in Lalauli police station area alleged that she was going to her field to cut fodder in the morning when two youths from Bahua town, Abla and his cousin Pappu, who were hiding behind the bushes, caught her hand and dragged her into the fields. When the victim resisted, they assaulted her resulting which, her hand got fractured. They then made her gulp down a cold drink laced with sedatives and after she fell unconscious, they allegedly raped her.

The woman regained her consciousness at around 9 pm and somehow managed to return home. She informed her husband and then the family members took her to Bahua police station.

The victim narrated the incident to police and also submitted a complaint. However, the family alleged that the police did not take up the matter even though the victim kept visiting the police station for three days. Later, she reached the Superintendent of Police office and pleaded for justice. Finally, on the orders of the SP, a case was registered against the accused and both were arrested.