Uttar Pradesh Dalit Woman Drugged, Gang-Raped; Case Filed After SP's Intervention, Accused Held

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

The victim's family alleged that police did not take any action after they lodged a complaint of gang-rape against two youths. Later they approached the SP and following his orders, a case was registered and the accused were nabbed.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): A Dalit woman was allegedly assaulted and gang-raped by two men after being given a cold drink laced with sedatives in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said. The accused were arrested on Wednesday, they added.

The incident took place in Lalauli area of ​​the district on August 31. The victim, a resident of a village in Lalauli police station area alleged that she was going to her field to cut fodder in the morning when two youths from Bahua town, Abla and his cousin Pappu, who were hiding behind the bushes, caught her hand and dragged her into the fields. When the victim resisted, they assaulted her resulting which, her hand got fractured. They then made her gulp down a cold drink laced with sedatives and after she fell unconscious, they allegedly raped her.

The woman regained her consciousness at around 9 pm and somehow managed to return home. She informed her husband and then the family members took her to Bahua police station.

The victim narrated the incident to police and also submitted a complaint. However, the family alleged that the police did not take up the matter even though the victim kept visiting the police station for three days. Later, she reached the Superintendent of Police office and pleaded for justice. Finally, on the orders of the SP, a case was registered against the accused and both were arrested.

SP Dhawal Jaiswal said that based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections and the two accused have been arrested. The victim has been sent to the hospital for medical examination and investigations are underway, he said.

