Uttar Pradesh Court Sentences Two To Life Imprisonment In Pramod Nigam Murder Case

Varanasi: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has sentenced two shooters of deceased gangster Mukhtar Ansari in the case of shooting and killing Pramod Nigam, active member of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement eight years ago.

The court of Special Judge (MP-MLA) Yajuvendra Vikram Singh sentenced both the shooters Nandlal Rai alias Bablu Rai and Shesh Nath Sharma to life imprisonment after convicting them for the murder of Nigam, who was also the founder secretary of Rashtriya Thela-Patari Vyavasayi.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the convicts.

Pramod Nigam, founder secretary of Rashtriya Thela-Patari Vyavasayi Sangh, was shot and killed on 17 January 2017 when he allegedly refused to defecate near Bhartiya Shiksha Mandir School in Englishia Line area.