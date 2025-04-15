ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Court Sentences Two To Life Imprisonment In Pramod Nigam Murder Case

The court of Special Judge (MP-MLA) Yajuvendra Vikram Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 50000 on each of the convicts.

Pramod Nigam
Pramod Nigam (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST

Varanasi: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has sentenced two shooters of deceased gangster Mukhtar Ansari in the case of shooting and killing Pramod Nigam, active member of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement eight years ago.

The court of Special Judge (MP-MLA) Yajuvendra Vikram Singh sentenced both the shooters Nandlal Rai alias Bablu Rai and Shesh Nath Sharma to life imprisonment after convicting them for the murder of Nigam, who was also the founder secretary of Rashtriya Thela-Patari Vyavasayi.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the convicts.

Pramod Nigam, founder secretary of Rashtriya Thela-Patari Vyavasayi Sangh, was shot and killed on 17 January 2017 when he allegedly refused to defecate near Bhartiya Shiksha Mandir School in Englishia Line area.

It is learnt that Nigam was embroiled in a dispute with the accused Nandlal Rai.

Sigra police had registered a case into the murder. During the investigation of the incident, police arrested Nandlal Rai alias Bablu Rai, resident of Rajendra Nagar Colony, Nevada under Lanka police station and Sheshnath Sharma, resident of Chandua Chittupur, Sigra.

ADGC Vinay Kumar Singh and Omkar Tiwari pleaded on behalf of the prosecution in the court and got 12 witnesses examined including the eyewitness Himanshu Srivastava. Pramod Nigam's son Abhishek Nigam while thanking the court for the verdict said, “Justice has been done today”.

