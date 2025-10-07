ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Court Sentences Man To Death For Rape And Murder Of 8-Year-Old Boy In Ghazipur

Ghazipur: A court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday sentenced a man to death in the rape and murder case of an 8-year-old boy in Ghazipur. The court of Special Judge (POCSO) Ramavtar Prasad sentenced the accused to death.

The court delivered the verdict, 20 months after the incident. Government Advocate Prabhu Narayan Singh stated that the accused, a resident of a village in the Gahmar police station area, lured an 8-year-old boy from his neighbourhood to his home on February 19, 2024.

The accused's wife was at her parents' home at the time, and his home was vacant. The government advocate further said that after molesting the child, the accused strangled him, stuffed his body into a sack, and hid it in a box in the house.

Following this, when the child's father, who had gone to watch a football match in the village, returned and searched for his son and informed the Gahmar police. Upon arriving, the police searched the area and found the child's body in a box.