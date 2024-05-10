Uttar Pradesh: Non-bailable Warrant Against Ex-Minister Raja Mahendra Aridaman Singh in 2020 Case

Agra: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has issued a non-bailable warrant against 16 people including former minister Raja Mahendra Aridaman Singh in a four-year-old criminal case.

ACP Pinahat Girish Kumar while confirming the development said that non-bailable warrants have been issued against 16 accused from the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. This also includes the warrant of the former minister, he said adding the court's order will be followed in this regard.

In the year 2020, a case was registered against Aridaman following the complaint by former block chief Sugriv Singh and his associates in Pinahat police station under sections including murderous attack, assault, rioting, etc. Firozabad Crime Branch had already investigated the matter and filed a charge sheet in the court of law.

BJP leader Sugriv Singh, resident of village Manauna, Pinahat, had registered a case in Pinahat police station on 10 July 2020. In the complaint, the BJP leader alleged that the present BJP leader and former minister Aridaman Singh had tried to murder him with his associates due to personal enmity.

He said that on 26 June 2020, he visited village Paduapura in two vehicles with his colleagues where he attended the engagement ceremony of Pradeep Parihar's younger brother. “When I came out of the engagement ceremony, the former minister's men surrounded me and the attackers fired from a gun. They beat me up and pushed me. The attackers also threw bricks and stones at us. This also shattered the glass panes of the vehicles. The accused fled from the spot before the police arrived,” he said in the complaint.

The former minister was accused of being behind the attack. A case was filed in the case under various sections including rioting, assault, and attempt to murder. Apart from Rajat, Gaurav, Rambrij, Satyaveer, Vijay, Satish, Jumuna, Aman, Anil, Pedna alias Bhupendra Singh, Tiku, Sonu, Bhikki, Bantu, Suraj, 10-15 unknown people were also named in the FIR.

The former minister and the plaintiff Sugriv Chauhan have been embroiled in a rift for a long time. Sugriv Chauhan was earlier the closest to the former minister, but their relation has turned sour over the years.

Former MLA of Bah Mahendra Aridaman Singh has been an MLA from Bah many times. He was in SP from 2012 to 2017 and has been the Transport Minister in the SP government.