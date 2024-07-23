Uttar Pradesh Court Convicts Two Brothers For Murdering Four People 10 Years Ago

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): A court in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Monday found two siblings guilty of fatally shooting four people ten years ago with the court set to pronounce the sentence on July 25. The court also recommended action against the police inspector for allegedly framing an accused on false charges and claiming to have recovered pistol and cartridges from his possession.
On the basis of the testimony, Additional District Judge IV Jahendra Pal Singh found both the real brothers Shishupal and Jagannath guilty of mass murder. The trial in the case revealed that while being in jail, Jagannath had conspired to commit the mass murder with the help of his brother. Both have been taken into custody from the court and sent to jail. The date of July 25 has been fixed for pronouncing the sentence. The judge also reprimanded the inspector in the case for framing an accused on false charges and asked the SP to take action against him.
The case dates back to 20 September 2014 when four people---Neeraj, Sonu, Akhilesh, Sushil were murdered in broad daylight after a rivalry over the nomination of village head at Asrohi village under Karhal police station limits.
The murder report was lodged by Sonu's uncle Jitendra alias Bhure against a minor, a resident of Nagla Khushal Kumheri, Shishupal his brother Jagannath, Thansingh, Ramraj, resident of Manauna, Sanjeev, resident of Nagla Atiram police station Karhal, Pulrua resident of Nagla Jula police station Jaswantnagar district Etawah.
After the police chargesheet, a case was filed against Shishupal and Jagannath in the court of Additional District Judge IV Jahendra Pal Singh. ADGC Rakesh Kumar Gupta presented the plaintiff, investigator, doctor and witnesses in the court on behalf of the prosecution. The witnesses testified in the court confirming the mass murder.
During the trial, the defense lawyer challenged the working style of the inspector and proved the fake arrest and recovery of pistol and cartridges to be false on the basis of evidence.
When the arrest and recovery of pistol proved to be false, Additional District Judge IV Jahaendra Pal Singh expressed his displeasure and wrote a letter to the SP for taking action against the inspector. On the other hand, Ramraj has been acquitted of the charges as the charges were not proved.
The case of a minor accused is going on in the Juvenile Court.