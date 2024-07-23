ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Court Convicts Two Brothers For Murdering Four People 10 Years Ago

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): A court in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Monday found two siblings guilty of fatally shooting four people ten years ago with the court set to pronounce the sentence on July 25. The court also recommended action against the police inspector for allegedly framing an accused on false charges and claiming to have recovered pistol and cartridges from his possession.

On the basis of the testimony, Additional District Judge IV Jahendra Pal Singh found both the real brothers Shishupal and Jagannath guilty of mass murder. The trial in the case revealed that while being in jail, Jagannath had conspired to commit the mass murder with the help of his brother. Both have been taken into custody from the court and sent to jail. The date of July 25 has been fixed for pronouncing the sentence. The judge also reprimanded the inspector in the case for framing an accused on false charges and asked the SP to take action against him.

The case dates back to 20 September 2014 when four people---Neeraj, Sonu, Akhilesh, Sushil were murdered in broad daylight after a rivalry over the nomination of village head at Asrohi village under Karhal police station limits.

The murder report was lodged by Sonu's uncle Jitendra alias Bhure against a minor, a resident of Nagla Khushal Kumheri, Shishupal his brother Jagannath, Thansingh, Ramraj, resident of Manauna, Sanjeev, resident of Nagla Atiram police station Karhal, Pulrua resident of Nagla Jula police station Jaswantnagar district Etawah.