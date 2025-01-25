ETV Bharat / state

Husband Bites Wife's Lips Over Domestic Issue In Mathura, Complaint Filed

A woman filed complaint against her husband for allegedly biting her lips, following which she started to bleed profusely, and had to undergo 16 stitches.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 7:17 AM IST

Mathura: An argument between a wife and her husband took a gory turn in a village here on Friday, with the husband allegedly biting his wife's lips, following which she started to bleed profusely, and had to undergo 16 stitches at the district hospital, police said.

The wife could not tell the police about her ordeal verbally, so she wrote about the entire incident on paper. She has filed a complaint of harassment against her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law.

SHO of Magorra, Mohit Tomar said the woman, a resident of Nagla Bhuchan, alleged that on Friday evening, when she was working at home, her husband Vishnu came home and started quarrelling without any reason. When she asked him to calm down, he allegedly started beating her.

She further alleged that her husband suddenly bit her lips and she started bleeding profusely. When her sister present at home came to intervene, he allegedly beat her too. The woman also told police that when she complained about her husband's act to her mother-in-law and brother-in-law, they allegedly abused and beat her.

On learning about the incident, her father took her to the police station and filed a complaint against her husband Vishnu, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, police said, adding that she got 16 stitches on her lips. The SHO said the couple fought over some domestic issues.

All the three accused have been missing from the house since the incident, the SHO said, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest them.

