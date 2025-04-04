Uttar Pradesh Couple Gets Married In Hospital As Groom Undergoing Treatment For Fractured Leg For 8 Months

Mirzapur: A couple from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district got married in an unusual place - a hospital ward - where the groom was admitted eight months ago after he fractured his leg during a road accident. Marriage of the lovebirds, who were in a relationship for two and a half years, on April 2, has become a hot topic of discussion in the area.

In a heartwarming gesture, the woman turned up at the hospital and proposed their long-pending marriage so as to be with the youth during his crisis. The youth readily agreed to the proposal and applied 'sindoor' on the woman's forehead while sitting on the hospital bed. Both promised to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple also recorded their statements before court.

Shivraj Singh, a resident of Gogaon in Jigna police station area of ​​Mirzapur, and Pushpanjali Singh, a resident of Puchnipura in Lalganj police station area, fell in love and decided to tie the knot.

However, they could not go ahead with the marriage as Shivraj fractured his leg in a road accident around eight months ago. He was admitted at the district divisional hospital. On 2 April, Pushpanjali suddenly reached the hospital and suggested that they get married immediately. On this, Shivraj applied sindoor to the parting of Pushpanjali's hair, a significant marriage ritual, from his hospital bed itself.

Pushpanjali said she had met Shivraj at her sister's house two and a half years ago and soon their friendship turned into love. "Shivraj has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last eight months. I am studying in the second-year of BSc. and will continue my studies if my in-laws want. I am not going to leave this family and go anywhere," she said.

Shivraj said, "Pushpanjali decided to get married to me at the hospital itself so as to support me during my crisis period. So we got married and want to be with each other for the rest of our lives."