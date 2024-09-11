ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Couple, 3-Yr-Old Son Engrossed In Filming Reels On Tracks, Run Over By Train

By ETV Bharat English Team

Locals said the couple had a habit of filming social media reels on railway tracks. On Wednesday morning, they were recording a video along with their son when a train knocked them down and all three died on the spot.

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): A couple and their three-year-old son were killed after being hit by a train while making social media reels on a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Oil Railway crossing near Umaria culvert in the district at around 11 am. When the couple was shooting a video standing on the railway track with their child, they were run over by a train. All three succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ahmed (26), his wife Ayesha (24) and Abdullah (3). They were residents of Laharpur locality in Sheikh Tola of Sitapur.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar Gautam said police had received a call from the village head informing about the incident. After which, a team went to the spot for inspection and the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

The village head said that the couple had a habit of making social media reels and were recording videos with their son when they were knocked down by a train. A pall of gloom has descended on the area after news of the accident spread.

