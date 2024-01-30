Uttar Pradesh: Two Cops Suspended for Extorting Rs 1.5 lakh From Student in Kanpur

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a police outpost incharge and a constable have been accused of trying to extort a student of Rs 1.5 lakh leaving the Uttar Pradesh Police embarrassed, sources said. The accused cops have been suspended from their services. The incident has come to light after the student lodged a complaint against the accused cops with the Police Commissioner, who ordered an investigation into the incident.

The accused have been identified as Ranighat outpost in-charge Kapil Yadav and constable Rahul Verma. In his complaint, the victim identified as Nitin Tripathi, a resident of Deputy Padav area of Kanpur, said that he is a student of BTC and provides tuition to children. Tripathi said that on Jan 23, at around 7 pm, he was returning home after giving tuition to the children when one Vasu Sonkar, who lives in the neighbourhood, asked him for his scooty and said that he would return it after some time.

Tripathi said that while he was waiting for Sonkar for the scooty, Ranighat outpost incharge Kapil Yadav and constable Rahul Verma along with another youth came by car and forcefully made him sit in the car. Tripathi said that the cops told him that 500 grams of contraband had been recovered from the scooty he gave to Sonkar, and took him to Kohana Police Station for registering a case. He said that the cops demanded Rs 2 lakh from him to hush up the case.

Tripathi said that he was let go after paying the cops Rs 1.5 lakh. Tripathi said that after smelling foul play, he lodged a complaint with DCP Central Pramod Kumar against the accused cops. DCP Central Pramod Kumar said that on the basis of the primary report received by ACP Colonelganj, vicious criminal Vasu Sonkar had extorted money from a private teacher (BTC student) in Kohna police station of Kanpur along with the police station's inspector and constable.

He said that sub-inspector Kapil Yadav and outpost in-charge Ranighat constable Rahul Verma have been suspended. Also, the investigation of the case has been handed over to ACP Anwarganj, he said. Pertinently, a few days ago, a policeman posted at Gwaltoli police station was accused of serious offence of stealing tyres from a seized vehicle.

