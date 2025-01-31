ETV Bharat / state

UP Cop Misbehaves With Complainant, Removed From Post After Video Goes Viral

SSP Sanjeev Suman conducted an investigation after a viral video of inspector Vinod Kumar Rana misbehaving with a woman complainant went viral on social media.

UP Cop Misbehaves With Complainant, Removed From Post After Video Goes Viral
Screengrab of the viral video (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh Police have taken action against an inspector of a police outpost in Aligarh, who allegedly misbehaved with a woman complainant and a video of the act went viral on social media.

He has been placed on 'line hazir' with immediate effect, meaning he has been temporarily removed from his post and placed at the police headquarters. An order in this regard was issued by SSP Sanjeev Suman.

In a viral video that surfaced on Republic Day, Vinod Kumar Rana, an inspector at Asana police outpost of Madrak police station was seeing misbehaving and reprimanding a woman complainant. Rana was sitting on a chair while the woman sat on the floor in front of him.

The video shows Rana shouting at the woman, asking her to sit quietly and not make any noise. The woman had come to the police outpost to report about an assault on her. Someone captured the episode on mobile phone and uploaded it on social media.

The video triggered a stir in the police department. Aligarh SSP Sanjeev Suman conducted an immediate investigation after which, he ordered Rana to be placed on 'line hazir' with immediate effect.

It was revealed that the woman and her daughters were assaulted in their village a few days ago so she had gone to the police outpost to lodge a complaint against the miscreants.

According to the SSP, an investigation was conducted after the video surfaced and action has been taken accordingly.

