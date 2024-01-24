Loading...

Uttar Pradesh: Mughal Era Gold and Silver Coins Unearthed During Road Construction in Sambhal

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

Updated : Jan 24, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

Mughal era coins unearthed in Sambhal

Mughal Era Gold and Silver Coins Unearthed During Road Construction in Sambhal

Sources said that a pot filled with gold and silver coins was unearthed during excavation for a road construction project in the village after which the contractor fled with the coins. Following a complaint by the village head, police have launched an investigation and manhunt to nab the accused.

Sambhal: Reminiscent of the Bollywood films of the yore, a contractor building a road in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh is absconding with a treasure of gold and silver coins dating back to the Mughal era unearthed during the excavation work after which police have launched a manhunt to nab him, sources said.

The incident has come to light in Hargovindpur village of Junwai area in Sambhal district on Tuesday. It is learnt that excavation work was going on for the road construction being executed under the supervision of village head Kamlesh. Jitendra Kumar, a local resident said that the soil for the road was being brought from the farm of Maniram Singh, resident of Lahra Nagla Shyam.

During the excavation work, the workers suddenly unearthed an earthen pot filled with gold and silver coins, Kumar said. According to the village head, the contractor on seeing the treasure fled with the coins even as some villagers and workers also managed to get a few coins. It is believed that the coins date back to the 18th century Mughal era.

As soon as the news about the treasure spread in the area, a crowd of villagers gathered at the spot. Following inputs, the local SDM Ramesh Babu and CO Alok Kumar also reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Village head Kamlesh has filed a complaint against the contractor after which police are investigating the matter.

The weight of the coins is said to be over one kilogram. Police station in-charge Anil Kumar said that a complaint has been received and the entire matter is being investigated.

  1. Read more: Gold coins from British empire era found in Jaunpur
  2. 8 workers held in MP for trying to usurp gold coins recovered from construction site
  3. Workers dig out 18 ancient gold coins in Andhra farm: Who kept the treasure?
Last Updated :Jan 24, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

TAGGED:

road farm dugup coinsSambhal Farm TreasureSambhal Mughal period coinsMughal era gold silver coinSambhal News

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.