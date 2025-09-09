ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Constable Dies by Suicide, Names Sister-in-Law And Another Woman In Note

Bijnor: A 24-year-old constable posted in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, who was upset with his sister-in-law and a young woman, died by suicide. In a suicide note, the deceased has accused both women of harassment.

Soon after, he tried to end his life on September 2, and the policeman was rushed to a private hospital in Meerut. Finally, he died on Monday evening.

The deceased, who was identified as Amit and a resident of Dolma Hasangarh village of Bulandshahr, was posted in Bijnor Police Line. He joined the police in 2021.

He was living at a rented house in Saraswati Vihar Colony of Najibabad. When his condition turned critical, the policeman was referred from Bijnor to Anand Hospital in Meerut.