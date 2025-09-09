ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Constable Dies by Suicide, Names Sister-in-Law And Another Woman In Note

The constable, in his suicide note, said he was troubled by his sister-in-law. He had also accused a young woman of harassing him.

Amit, the deceased constable. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 9, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST

Bijnor: A 24-year-old constable posted in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, who was upset with his sister-in-law and a young woman, died by suicide. In a suicide note, the deceased has accused both women of harassment.

Soon after, he tried to end his life on September 2, and the policeman was rushed to a private hospital in Meerut. Finally, he died on Monday evening.

The deceased, who was identified as Amit and a resident of Dolma Hasangarh village of Bulandshahr, was posted in Bijnor Police Line. He joined the police in 2021.

He was living at a rented house in Saraswati Vihar Colony of Najibabad. When his condition turned critical, the policeman was referred from Bijnor to Anand Hospital in Meerut.

During the police investigation, a suicide note was also found in the constable's room. The deceased constable, in his suicide note, said he was troubled by his sister-in-law. Apart from this, he had also accused a young woman of harassing him.

SP City Sanjeev Bajpai said, "The constable died during treatment at a private hospital in Meerut. Based on the complaint of the family members, the police are investigating the incident."

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

