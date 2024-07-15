Uttar Pradesh Constable Booked For Qualifying 2018 Recruitment Test Through Proxy Candidate

Lucknow: Amid an uproar over the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment scam case, police have lodged an FIR against a Constable who qualified the recruitment test in 2018 allegedly through a proxy candidate on his behalf. The case has raised fresh questions over the transparency of the police recruitment test.

Hussainganj police station in-charge Ramkumar Gupta said that CO Ambrish Singh Bhadauria of the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has lodged an FIR in this matter. The accused has been identified as Mangala Prasad, a resident of Saroibabu Bhagora village of Mirzapur.

Investigation has revealed that the accused had passed the written examination for constable recruitment in the year 2018 through a solver, who wrote the paper on his behalf.

It is learnt that the fraud came to light when the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board matched the photograph and biometrics of the written and physical examination.

Ambrish Singh Bhadoria, CO of Police Recruitment and Promotion Board confirmed that the biometrics of the accused for the written and physical examination when matched, were different. He said that the accused Mangala Prasad was called to the board where his finger prints were also examined in the forensic lab, which confirmed that both the finger prints are different.

Pertinently, the Uttar Pradesh government last month blacklisted the firm which conducted the police constable recruitment test, which was marred by paper leak allegations. Investigators said that Vineet Arya, the owner of the examination conducting firm Edutest blacklisted by the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government has fled abroad. The UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam held by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on 17th and 18th February this year was marred by allegations of paper leak forcing the state government to cancel the test.