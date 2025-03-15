ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Congress MP Draws Ulema's Ire For Celebrating Holi With Workers

Slamming Saharanpur MP Masood for the act, the ulema said it was against the teachings of Islam

Congress MP Imran Masood playing Holi with party workers in Saharanpur
Congress MP Imran Masood playing Holi with party workers in Saharanpur
Published : Mar 15, 2025, 7:55 PM IST

Saharanpur: Islamic scholars have objected to Congress MP Imran Masood from Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat of UP playing Holi with party workers on Friday. The scholars said that any Muslim playing Holi was wrong from Sharia and Islamic point of view.

Congress MP Imran Masood played Holi with party workers and supporters in Saharanpur on the occasion of the festival of colours on Friday.

Maulana Mufti Arshad Farooqui, chairman of the online fatwa department, said that Islam strictly prohibits doing non-Islamic work. “Adopting non-religious traditions is wrong from Islamic point of view”.

“There is no such exemption anywhere in Sharia. Islam teaches to respect all religions, but there are many other ways to create brotherhood. This kind of practice is against Islam,” he added.

Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, patron of Jamiat Dawatul Muslimeen and famous scholar, too said that there were “many other ways to create brotherhood. “It is wrong to adopt non-religious traditions. One should repent from this,” added Maulana Qari Ishaq.

