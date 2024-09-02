ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Cobbler Ramchet Delighted To Get Raw Material Cartons From Rahul Gandhi

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): It was 11 am on Sunday when Ramchet, a cobbler from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district received a call on his mobile. When he answered it, the caller said he was speaking from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's team and asked him to be at his shop on Monday morning as the leader had sent some goods for him.

Ramchet's shop is in a wooden kiosk at MLA Nagar intersection under Kurebhar block of the district. Here, Ramchet has a picture of himself and his son with Gandhi. Both he and his son were present at this shop on Monday when at around 2 pm, a four-wheeler stopped here. Three people got down from the car and told that they had come to deliver some goods from Gandhi's team.

They then carried four cartons inside the shop. Upon unloading the goods, Ramchet found that there were raw materials worth more than Rs 50,000. Apart from leather, there were sewing material, sole and footwears.

Ramchet has been making shoes and slippers in this wooden kiosk at the MLA Nagar Square of Kurebhar for the last four decades. On July 26, Ramchet caught attention when a convoy of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi stopped at his shop. While returning from a hearing in the MP-MLA court, Gandhi had not only stopped and met Ramchet but also got a slipper stitched and a shoe glued here. Next day, people came to the shop to buy this shoe and slipper for a few lakhs. But Ramchet refused to sell these.