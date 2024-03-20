Uttar Pradesh: Two Children Brutally Murdered in Badaun, Accused Killed in Police Encounter

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 23 minutes ago

Two children were murdered in Baba Colony near the Mandi Samiti outpost yesterday.

A barber who allegedly killed two children at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun was shot dead in an encounter, police said on Wednesday.

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): Two children were brutally killed on Tuesday evening in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun by a barber, who was later killed in an encounter with the police. The incident took place in Baba Colony when the two children were playing on the terrace of a building.

"Today evening an unfortunate incident took place in which two children were killed. The police reached the spot and the accused tried to escape. We chased the accused. He fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The accused died on the spot. The police is investigating the case," Bareilly Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar said.

Speaking about the murder, the IG said, "The children were playing on the terrace. The accused came, waited for some time and then went up to the terrace and killed them." When asked about the accused, Kumar said, "The accused is aged between 25-30. We will be disclosing their details after further investigation."

Meanwhile, heavy police security was deployed at the Baba colony located near the Mandi Samiti outpost as locals protested against the ghastly double-murder. Badaun District Magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar said that some people got agitated after the incident and they have been asked to maintain peace.

"We received information this evening that at Baba colony near the Mandi Samiti police outpost, a man entered a house and murdered two young children. After the incident, some people got agitated. The people have been asked to maintain peace. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. We have assured them that an investigation will be carried out," Kumar said.

Speaking about the victims, the DM said, "The children were aged around 11 and 6 years." When asked about the motive behind the murders, Kumar said, "The reason for the murder is not clear yet. It will be found out during the investigation."

Read More

  1. Girl raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh by Juvenile
  2. Married Woman Dies in Sangam City; Her Parents Set House of in-Laws on Fire
Last Updated :23 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gold Reserves of RBI Touches All-Time High, Gold ETF Inflows in February Highest in Six Months

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.