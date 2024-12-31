ETV Bharat / state

CM Yogi Directs 3 Technical Universities To Foster Innovation, Support Startups

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked three technical universities in the state to promote innovation and support startups. In a meeting on the UP Innovation Fund (UPIF), he emphasized setting up innovation centres in these universities with full facilities to assist student entrepreneurs, the UP government said in a statement.

Highlighting the rapid evolution of technology, Adityanath said, "Innovation must keep pace with changing technology and global market trends. To achieve this, Centres of Excellence should be established to drive innovations. Centres for Innovation must also be established in all three technical universities for which the government will provide the necessary funding."

Adityanath reiterated that while the government has ample funds, young innovators often lack financial support. He stressed the importance of channelling funds through universities to empower students, stating, "This initiative will lead to groundbreaking innovations, empowering the youth and enhancing the state's reputation on a national and global scale."

He also instructed officials to draft a detailed plan to implement these measures. He also called for the development of trades based on global market mapping and the modernization of traditional trades to meet contemporary needs.