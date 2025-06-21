ETV Bharat / state

International Yoga Day 2025 | Yoga Ensures Healthy Body, Mind: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes part in 'Mass Yoga Practice Program', organized on International Day of Yoga, in Gorakhpur ( PTI )

Gorakhpur/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said yoga not only ensures a healthy body but also contributes to a sound mind.

Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, which was celebrated across the state, including at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, where a large number of people took part.

While Governor Anandiben Patel participated in the event at the Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations in Gorakhpur.

Special yoga sessions on the theme of the 11th International Yoga Day "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" started at six in the morning at designated places across the state.

Addressing a mass yoga practice programme at Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Bhavan auditorium in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said, "Yoga is such a mantra for all of us from the Rishi tradition of India, which provides us with a healthy mind along with a healthy body."