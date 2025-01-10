ETV Bharat / state

UP CM Inaugurates 'Maa Ki Rasoi' In Prayagraj, Offering Full Meal For Just Rs 9

Mahakumbh Nagar: Ahead of the beginning of the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated 'Maa Ki Rasoi,' a community kitchen initiative, offering a full meal for just Rs 9.

The community kitchen is operated by the Nandi Sewa Sansthan at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and for people from the economically weaker section, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

On his second day in Prayagraj, Adityanath visited the hospital, where he inaugurated 'Maa Ki Rasoi' reviewed the arrangements made and personally served food to the attendees, it said.

"The Nandi Sewa Sansthan has launched this initiative to support economically weaker sections of society. Under this program, people can enjoy a full meal for just Rs 9. The meal includes dal, four rotis, vegetables, rice, salad, and a dessert," the government said.