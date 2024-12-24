ETV Bharat / state

When Many Countries Are At War, PM Modi Binding World In Thread Of Peace, Harmony: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that at a time when many countries are at war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is binding the world in the thread of peace, harmony and unity through the message of Lord Buddha.

Welcoming a delegation led by Governor of Japan's Yamanashi Province Kotaro Nagasaki at his official residence here, Adityanath described UP as a state of "Unlimited Potential". An MoU was signed between the Uttar Pradesh government and Yamanashi Prefecture (Japan) for industrial cooperation, tourism and vocational education in the presence.

"The roots of strategic, cultural and global cooperation have been connected between the two countries for more than a millennium. Today, when many countries of the world are at war, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is binding the world in the thread of peace, harmony and unity through the message of Lord Buddha," Adityanath said.

"The strong relations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister of Japan, late Shinzo Abe, have also taken the political, economic and business relations of India-Japan to new heights," he said. "The state government is keen to cooperate with Japanese companies. Japan also provided great support as a partner country for the Global Investors Summit-2023," Adityanath said.

On behalf of the state government, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of the Governor's Policy Planning Bureau of Yamanashi Province Junichi Ishidera exchanged the MoU, the UP government said in a statement. Adityanath said the MoU is a result of the prime minister's commitment to work together with the Quad countries for humanity on the basis of shared democratic values.

Currently, more than 1,400 Japanese companies are operating in India, including seven major firms -- Mitsui Technologies, Honda Motors, Yamaha Motors, Denso, Toyodrunk, Nissin ABC Logistics, Sekisui DLJM Molding -- operating in Uttar Pradesh.

Economic cooperation between India and Japan is very rich, he said, and added that bilateral trade between the two countries has been USD 22.854 billion in the financial year 2023-24. During this period, USD 17.69 billion was exported from Japan to India and USD 5.15 billion was imported.