UP CM Yogi Adityanath Instructs Officials To Address People's Concerns In Time And With Empathy

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to address public issues with urgency and empathy while warning that negligence of any kind in redressal of people's grievances would not be tolerated.

The directives were issued during the CM's Janata Darshan held outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the Gorakhnath Temple complex here, according to an official statement. The chief minister listened to the grievances of around 150 individuals during the Janata Darshan.

"Adityanath stressed the importance of prompt, transparent and satisfactory resolution of all issues faced by citizens, reiterating that addressing public concerns is the top priority of the government," the statement said. The chief minister also forwarded applications submitted by citizens to the concerned officials and assured them of swift action and timely justice.