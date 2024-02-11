Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Adityanath Reaches Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Reaches Ayodhya on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the holy city, Ayodhya, on Sunday to pay homage at the Ram Temple. The entire city is under stringent security surveillance for the visit.

Ayodhya: Following the arrival of BJP MLAs, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the holy city of Ayodhya, to pay homage to the Ram Temple.

This is Adityanath's first visit to Ayodhya following the consecration of Ram Lalla.

Ahead of Adityanath's arrival BJP MLAs reached Ayodhya on Sunday. The Yogi Adityanath-led government had made arrangements for 10 luxury buses for the lawmakers.

Aditynath's journey to Ayodhya was under strict security by the police and administration of the respective districts. Throughout the journey, Ram Dhun was being played by the MLAs.

The entire stretch between Lucknow and Ayodhya was under the cover of stringent security. '

All police stations were on alert.

