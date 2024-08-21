Uttar Pradesh: 4 Killed, 3 Injured After Car Rams Into Parked Truck On Agra-Kanpur Highway

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): Four persons, including a woman, died and three others were injured after a car they were travelling in rammed into a truck parked along the Agra-Kanpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Wednesday.
The accident took place at around 6 am near Pilkhar village when the car was heading to Hamirpur from Delhi. There were seven passengers, including two children, on board.
The impact of collision was so severe that the car was badly damaged. On information, police station in-charge Bhimsen Poonia reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched immediately.
The trapped passengers were taken out of the damaged car after a lot of effort. The car window panes were smashed by hammers to rescue the injured. All were rushed to the district hospital in ambulance.
Police said a couple and the car driver succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The remaining five passengers were admitted to the hospital, where one person died during treatment. Currently, three persons are hospitalised.
Four bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said. The truck driver and its conductor fled from the spot after leaving the vehicle behind, they said.
The deceased have been identified as car driver Ashu Gupta (35), Ramutar (60), Shiv Narayan (52) and his wife Shobharani Prajapati (50). While the couple hailed from Echana village in Mahoba, the driver was a resident of Kankkheda village in Meerut and Ramutar was from Paraladar village in Hamirpur.
Among the injured include Poonam (32), her four-year-old daughter Rashi and eight-year-old son Jitendra. They were residents of Raipura Khurd village in Mahoba. Later, the woman and her daughter, who were stated to be critical, were referred to Saifai Medical College.
