ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh By-polls 2024: Karhal Set For An Uncle-Nephew Duet

BJP has nominated late Mulayam Singh Yadav's son-in-law Anuj Yadav against Akhilesh Yadav's nephew Tej Pratap Yadav who is contesting on an SP ticket.

Anuj Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Pradeep Kumar
Anuj Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Pradeep Kumar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 49 seconds ago

Mainpuri: By-polls to the nine assembly constituencies in Mainpuri, known as the Samajwadi Party (SP) bastion, is the talk of the town. BJP was able to win in one constituency that too by fielding a Yadav candidate and this time the saffron party is repeating the same strategy.

Karhal constituency is set for a Yadav vs Yadav duet as BJP has pitted Anuj Yadav, former SP leader son-in-law of late Mulayam Singh Yadav, against Tej Pratap Yadav, nephew of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Ultimately it has turned into an uncle-nephew duet. Here BSP has bet on the Shakya community by fielding Awalish Shakya and Azad Samaj Party has fielded Pradeep Kumar.

Karhal, with a large Yadav community, has historically supported the SP. But BJP romped to victory in 2002 by playing the Yadav card. Sobaran Singh made the lotus bloom for the maiden time in Kahal but the joy was short-lived as he defected to SP.

Karhal has about 1.25 lakh Yadav, 35,000 Shakya, about 30,000 Jatav, 30,000 Kshatriya, 18,000 Brhamins, 18,000 Pal, 13,000 Lodhi and 15,000 Muslim electors. Apart from Yadav, this time, the BJP is struggling to garner all non-Yadav OBC votes with itself.

Karhal voters often repose faith in the same leader even if he changes the party. Looking at the electoral history, the same candidate has been elected two, three or five times in a row. They never left the person they trusted once even if the candidates change party in the next election. Akhilesh Yadav's influence is still intact in Yadav-dominated areas. But on the other hand, BJP's strength is visible among OBC and upper caste communities.

Karhal was transformed into a constituency in 1957 adding a large part of Shikohabad to it. Nathu Singh won the constituency on a Praja Socialist Party ticket. After this, the seat was put into the reserved category, which was brought back to the general category in 1974. This time, Singh tried his luck from BKD and won.

In the 1977 elections, Singh contested on a JNP ticket and won again. Babu Ram Yadav contested from Lok Dal in 1985 and became MLA for the first time. After this, the people of Karhal were so impressed with him that they kept seeing him to the assembly despite him changing parties.

Yadav won the 1989 elections on a Janata Dal ticket and in 1991 on a Janata Party ticket. After this, he became MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 1993 and 1996 assembly elections.

Sobran Singh Yadav, who won on a BJP ticket in the 2002 elections, joined the SP and won the 2007, 2012 and 2017 elections. In 2022, he left the seat for Akhilesh. Now, as Akhilesh Yadav also leaving the seat, no old face is in the fray in this by-election.

Also Read:

  1. Clothes Alone Don't Make One Yogi: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav
  2. BJP MLA Baburam Paswan's Distant Cousin Beaten To Death In UP's Pilibhit

Mainpuri: By-polls to the nine assembly constituencies in Mainpuri, known as the Samajwadi Party (SP) bastion, is the talk of the town. BJP was able to win in one constituency that too by fielding a Yadav candidate and this time the saffron party is repeating the same strategy.

Karhal constituency is set for a Yadav vs Yadav duet as BJP has pitted Anuj Yadav, former SP leader son-in-law of late Mulayam Singh Yadav, against Tej Pratap Yadav, nephew of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Ultimately it has turned into an uncle-nephew duet. Here BSP has bet on the Shakya community by fielding Awalish Shakya and Azad Samaj Party has fielded Pradeep Kumar.

Karhal, with a large Yadav community, has historically supported the SP. But BJP romped to victory in 2002 by playing the Yadav card. Sobaran Singh made the lotus bloom for the maiden time in Kahal but the joy was short-lived as he defected to SP.

Karhal has about 1.25 lakh Yadav, 35,000 Shakya, about 30,000 Jatav, 30,000 Kshatriya, 18,000 Brhamins, 18,000 Pal, 13,000 Lodhi and 15,000 Muslim electors. Apart from Yadav, this time, the BJP is struggling to garner all non-Yadav OBC votes with itself.

Karhal voters often repose faith in the same leader even if he changes the party. Looking at the electoral history, the same candidate has been elected two, three or five times in a row. They never left the person they trusted once even if the candidates change party in the next election. Akhilesh Yadav's influence is still intact in Yadav-dominated areas. But on the other hand, BJP's strength is visible among OBC and upper caste communities.

Karhal was transformed into a constituency in 1957 adding a large part of Shikohabad to it. Nathu Singh won the constituency on a Praja Socialist Party ticket. After this, the seat was put into the reserved category, which was brought back to the general category in 1974. This time, Singh tried his luck from BKD and won.

In the 1977 elections, Singh contested on a JNP ticket and won again. Babu Ram Yadav contested from Lok Dal in 1985 and became MLA for the first time. After this, the people of Karhal were so impressed with him that they kept seeing him to the assembly despite him changing parties.

Yadav won the 1989 elections on a Janata Dal ticket and in 1991 on a Janata Party ticket. After this, he became MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 1993 and 1996 assembly elections.

Sobran Singh Yadav, who won on a BJP ticket in the 2002 elections, joined the SP and won the 2007, 2012 and 2017 elections. In 2022, he left the seat for Akhilesh. Now, as Akhilesh Yadav also leaving the seat, no old face is in the fray in this by-election.

Also Read:

  1. Clothes Alone Don't Make One Yogi: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav
  2. BJP MLA Baburam Paswan's Distant Cousin Beaten To Death In UP's Pilibhit

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARHAL ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCYSP CHIEF AKHILESH YADAVMAINPURIBJPUP BYELECTIONS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.