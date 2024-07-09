Uttar Pradesh: Bulldozer Action Against Azam Khan's Humsafar Resort

Rampur: The district administration launched action against encroachment in the resort of senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, who is lodged in Sitapur jail. The move was aimed at vacating 0.038 hectares of illegally occupied land in Humsafar Resort complex of the Khan family in Pasiapura Shumali.
A team led by SDM Sadar Monika Singh and CO Ravi Khokhar along with police force reached the resort with bulldozers. After demolishing the boundary wall, a building inside the complex and an overhead tank were razed.
After the complaint of city MLA Akash Saxena, a case was filed in the court of Tehsildar Sadar by the district administration. It came to light that there are manure pits on 0.038 hectares in the resort complex, which is on plot number is 164. The land measurement was done on the orders of the court. After which, the Tehsildar Court ordered to vacate the illegal occupation and recover compensation.
Two days back, city MLA Saxena had sent a letter to SDM Monica Singh demanding action. It is believed that the administration initiated action following Saxena's letter.
Rampur District Magistrate Joginder Singh said 0.0380 hectares in Humsafar Resort in Pasiapur village of Tehsil Sadar, whose plot number is 164, was illegally occupied. This plot has been freed of encroachment.
The incident of encroachment had surfaced in 2021 and a case was filed in the Tehsildar Court. On February 22, 2021, the court had issued orders to free 0.0380 hectares of land terming it as an illegal occupation. On behalf of Azam Khan, a case was filed challenging this order but no relief was given to the SP leader.
