Uttar Pradesh: Boy Suffocates To Death After Locking Himself In Car

Saharanpur : A boy suffocated and died on Thursday after locking himself in a car here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Sagar Jain said that 11-year-old Ansh had sat in the car after eating food and accidentally locked himself.

Jain further said that Ansh died due to the build up of poisonous gas in the car, which suffocated him. "Ansh struggled a lot to get out of the car but his efforts went in vain. His screams were not heard due to the windows being closed," the senior police official said.

Ansh was a resident of the Gangali village under the Fatehpur police station area. He studied in the Janhit Public School. Police said after returning from the school, Ansh ate his food and went out to play.

"The family members did not pay much attention to Ansh as a potential groom was come to see his elder sister. They noticed that the child was missing in the evening and started looking for him. They went to the police and filed a missing complaint. At 9.30 P.M, the police found Ansh's body stiff in a car parked outside. A FSL team was called and later his body sent for a post-mortem," the SP (Rural) said.

Police said they are probing the matter. Ansh was the only son in his family. Not only is the family heartbroken but also a pall of gloom has descended over his village.