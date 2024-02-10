Uttar Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Boy Murdered by Neighbour; Mutilated Body Recovered From Woods in Aligarh

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 16 hours ago

Police sources said that the accused kidnapped the boy while being in an intoxicated condition and later strangled him to death in a forest area. Following the disclosure by the accused, police recovered the mutilated body from the woods and sent it for post-mortem.

Aligarh: In a shocking incident of murder reported from Uttar Pradesh, a neighbor strangled a 6-year-old child to death in an inebriated condition in Kauriaganj locality of Akarabad in Aligarh district of the state and threw the body into a mustard field later. Police have arrested the accused and booked him under relevant section of law.

Divulgin further details into the horrific murder, Barla area officer Sarjana Singh said that the six-year-old son of Gulsher, resident of Kaudiyaganj, had gone to buy goods from the shop on the evening of 6 February. When the boy did not return home, the worried family members started searching for him, but to no avail.

Sensing foul play, the child's father Gulsher filed a case of kidnapping against unknown people at Akrabad police station on 7th February, Singh said. Singh said that the family members had raised suspicion of kidnapping against neighbor Anees. On the basis of suspicion, the police took the accused into custody and interrogated him strictly and he confessed to the crime of murdering the child, said the Barla area officer.

Singh said that during interrogation, the accused told the police that he was under the influence of alcohol when he picked up the boy from the street. Anees told the police that he took him to the forest and strangled him to death. He said he later threw the body in the mustard field and drove away. The police recovered the body of the child on Friday on the disclosure of the accused. The body was torn to pieces by wild animals.

The victim was the seventh among his siblings. The police officer said that the accused is being interrogated while the body has been sent for post-mortem. Action will be taken on the basis of the report, Singh added.

