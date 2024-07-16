Uttar Pradesh Bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Dubai Airport

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): An Air India flight bound for Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow made an emergency landing at Dubai airport owing to technical issues on Monday, officials said. All the passengers on board the flight were evacuated safely at the flight.

An official said that the Air India Express flight number IX 194, which was to land in Lucknow from Dubai at 9:30 am, took off at 4:00 am on Monday at the Dubai airport. After about 90 minutes, citing some technical problem, the flight landed back at Dubai airport, the official said.

The emergency landing left the fliers fuming as they asked about the reasons for the emergency landing. The passengers expressed a lot of anger at the Air India Express crew for not giving the reason for the sudden emergency landing back to Dubai. When passengers asked questions on X, Air India cited operational reasons for the emergency landing.

On Monday, four flights to and from Lucknow airport were canceled with many flights delayed from their scheduled time.

On Monday, Star Air flight number S5223 which was to depart from Lucknow to Kishangarh at 3 PM was canceled at Lucknow Airport. Indigo's flight from Lucknow to Bangalore at 19:50 in the evening was also canceled. Similarly, flight 6451 from Bangalore to Lucknow at 7:20 pm in the evening was also canceled so was Star Air flight number S522 from Kishangarh scheduled to land at 2:25 in the afternoon.