3 Killed, 2 Injured After Bolero Collides With Tree, Falls Into Pit In Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons were killed and two others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree and fell into a pit in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district on Thursday night.

The accident took place in Barhani area under Kandwa police station area of ​​the district. The victims were returning to their hometown in Bihar after visiting Baba Keenaram Math in Chandauli.

According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed that the Bolero driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a roadside tree before hitting a culvert. The Bolero then overturned and fell into a pit. The impact of the collision was such that the vehicle was badly damaged.

On information, a team from Kandwa police station reached the spot and the rescue operation was launched immediately. With the help of locals, police pulled out the injured from the trapped vehicle.

Two persons died on the spot and three were rushed to the hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The injured have been referred to Varanasi Trauma Centre while the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem.