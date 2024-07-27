Uttar Pradesh: BJP Worker Accuses Police Officer Of Beating Him, Forcing Him To Lick Spit In Agra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A BJP worker in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has accused a police post in-charge of beating him and making him lick spit during an anti-encroachment drive. The BJP worker has approached the Police Commissioner with the video footage of the incident after which the latter has ordered investigation into the incident.

The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday at Kalaal Kheria area under Tajganj police station limits where the BJP worker owns a market.

In his complaint, the BJP worker Krishna Kumar said that at around 8:30 PM on Thursday, he was sitting in a chair in the market located in Kalaal Kheria when Tora post in-charge Inspector Akash Singh Yadav reached to the spot with the team to remove encroachment. The shopkeepers themselves started removing the boards and other items, Kumar said.

He alleged that Inspector Akash Singh Yadav started abusing him without provocation. He said that when he told the police inspector that he was the owner of the market, and is also a BJP worker, the inspector said that he “will exorcise the ghost of the party in a minute”.

Kumar further alleged that the inspector behaved indecently and also abused his father Bhupal Singh. When he protested, the outpost in-charge beat him badly, he said.

He said that the outpost in-charge Akash Singh caught him and took him to Tora outpost where the inspector spit on the ground and asked him to lick it. When he refused, the outpost in-charge beat him up until he licked the spit, Kumar alleged adding the beating left marks on the his body.

Kumar said he has handed over the evidence of the incident to the Police Commissioner while accusing the outpost in-charge of forcibly deleting many videos from his mobile phone.

DCP City Suraj Rai said that a complaint of assault has been received adding the incident is being investigated by ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed. Whoever is found guilty, strict action will be taken against him.