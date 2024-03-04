Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP's 'Fake' Obscene Video Surfaces Online, FIR Lodged

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

A day after BJP fielded its MP Upendra Singh Rawat from Barabanki, a fake video of him surfaced online. In the video, Rawat can allegedly be seen in an objectionable position with a woman. The BJP MP claimed that the video was doctored and was circulated by his political opponents to malign his image.

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): A day after the BJP fielded its Barabanki MP Upendra Singh Rawat from the same seat, a "forged" obscene video of him surfaced on social media on Sunday, police said. On the basis of a complaint by MP's personal secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat, an FIR has been lodged against an unknown accused, Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi said.

It was alleged in the FIR that some people have made public a doctored objectionable video of the MP to tarnish his image after he was declared a BJP candidate. Police sources said that in the video circulated online a man is seen in an objectionable position with a woman. The person seen in this video is being said to be Upendra Singh Rawat.

The MP said that as soon as "I got the party's ticket from Barabanki, my opponents did this act", claiming that the video is completely doctored. He hoped the accused will be identified soon. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had denied ticket to the then sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and made Upendra Singh Rawat its candidate.

