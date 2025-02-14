Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Tribhuvan Ram's Elder Son Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Singapore

Varanasi: Elder son of BJP MLA Tribhuvan Ram died of cardiac arrest in Singapore on Wednesday. Ram along with his entire family have left for Singapore, MLA's representative Gaurav Singh said on Friday.

Family members said that Romil was the CEO of a Singapore-based company and had also taken citizenship there. Romil had completed BSc from Delhi and then shifted to Singapore for higher studies. Later, he had settled in Singapore and presently was working at a firm there.

He had married a local girl, Rachel and had three daughters. For the last few years he was living in Singapore with his wife and daughters.

On Wednesday afternoon, Romil complained of a severe chest pain. After this, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, family members said.

Back home, family members and relatives were in shock and grief after hearing about his death. The MLA immediately left for Singapore from Lucknow. He was accompanied by his wife, Snehlata and son, Rajat.

Tribhuvan Ram is MLA of Ajagara constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. He was an MLA of the Bahujan Samaj Party from 2012 to 2017. He joined the BJP on December 6, 2019. In 2022, he won from Ajagara seat with over one lakh votes.