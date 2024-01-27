Loading...

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Prempal Dhangar Faces People's Ire on 'First Visit' to Constituency

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

Updated : Jan 27, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

BJP MLA Prempal Dhangar (R) faces people's ire during his constituency in Firozabad

In the few seconds odd video which is being widely shared on the Internet, Prempal Singh Dhangar, BJP MLA from Tundla constituency is seen engaged in a heated argument with a young villager, who accuses the legislator of making his first visit to them since his election. The enraged MLA in turn is seen threatening the youth with his "power" and asks him to "talk politely".

Firozabad: A MLA of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh was left embarrassed after he was challenged by a local from his assembly constituency in Firozabad district on his alleged first visit since his election leaving the saffron party red-faced. The video of the heated argument between the youth and the BJP MLA is going viral after which the legislator has alleged a “conspiracy” to “spoil the event” by his opponents.

The incident is said to have unfolded at Nagla Doonmar village in Tundla assembly constituency in Firozabad district two days ago. Sources said BJP MLA from Tundla Prempal Singh Dhangar was on a visit to the constituency to take part in the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the area when he was surrounded by a group of villagers, who tried to corner him over his alleged apathy to them.

In the few second odd video, the BJP MLA is seen engaged in a heated argument with a young villager, who tells the legislator that he had been elected by their votes leaving the latter furious. The villager also tells the MLA that he had been to the village for the first time leaving him all the more enraged. The MLA is seen retorting as he tells the youth to “talk politely” and threatening the villager with his “power”.

Towards the end of the video, a policeman is seen warning an onlooker why he was making a video of the incident. Under fire for the incident, BJP MLA Dhangar released a video passing the buck to his opponents. Dhangar claimed that “some people from the opposition party were opposing the program being organized under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and were not even allowing tents to be set up”.

Last Updated :Jan 27, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

Firozabad BJP MLA VideoFirozabad NewsBJP MLA Prempal DhangarPrempal Dhangar video

