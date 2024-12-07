Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Escapes Digital Arrest Fraud; Case Registered

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Dr Manju Siwach has narrowly escaped digital arrest by cyber fraudsters after receiving a call from an unknown number. Police have registered a case following a complaint by the BJP legislator.
In her complaint lodged at the Modinagar Police Station, Modinagar MLA Dr Manju Siwach said that on Friday, she received a call from an unknown caller, who told her that her phone number had been involved in an fraud case.
“I sent a message to the Police Commissioner, DCP Rural and ACP Modinagar. The in-charge of the Cyber Crime Branch was also informed about this. The police informed me that I was called in a case of cyber fraud. If I had continued the call as per their instructions, I could have been cheated. However, the call was disconnected beforehand,” the BJP MLA said.
According to the police, the calls are part of a well-organized modus operandi by a cyber fraud racket, which dupes people after digitally arresting them on the pretext of fake cases.
According to ACP Modinagar Gyan Prakash Rai, a case has been registered in Modinagar police station under sections of the IT Act on the basis of the MLA's complaint. The accused will be arrested soon, he said.
