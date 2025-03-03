ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh BJP Leader Duped Of Rs 50 Lakh With Promise Of Land In Lucknow

After BJP leader Abhay Pratap Singh paid Rs 50 lakh for buying land in Lucknow, the accused stopped taking his calls.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Leader Duped Of Rs 50 Lakh With Promise Of Land In Lucknow
BJP leader Abhay Pratap Singh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 2:25 PM IST

Fatehpur: Senior BJP leader and panchayat president of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, Abhay Pratap Singh, paid Rs 50 lakh for buying land in Lucknow but later realised it was a scam. A case has been registered against five persons in Kotwali Sadar police station for duping Singh under the pretext of selling plots, police said.

Singh, a resident of Fatehpur Khaga New Market, resides in Vishalkhand Gomtinagar in Lucknow. In his complaint, Singh stated that two years back, he was introduced by one Mahesh Singh to his four partners, Saud alias Saud Khan, Sunil Kumar alias Sadhu Vishwakarma, Tej Narayan Mishra and Yogeshwar Mishra. Saud had informed him about land in Gomtinagar Extension Scheme Sector 4 Lucknow. The land comprised two plots, one plot number 4/13 was ​​2600 square metres and the other plot number 4/14 was ​​2684.5 square feet, the complaint stated.

Saud had told that the land was in the name of Atiq Ahmed of Minority Utthan Samiti in Maleshemau village in Gomtinagar in Lucknow but he possessed the power of attorney. He offered to sell the land at Rs 4,000 per square foot.

The BJP leader said he had transferred Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh from his firm's account, Yashraj Infracity Private Limited, to Saud through RTGS on October 13, 2023. Then on January 11, 2024, Singh had given Rs 19 lakh in cash to Saud and asked for registering the land. However, after receiving Rs 50 lakh Saud suddenly stopped taking Singh's phone calls, the BJP leader complained.

Kotwali Sadar police station in-charge Tarkeshwar Rai said a case has been registered against five persons and investigations are underway.

TAGGED:

