Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader's 13-year-old Daughter Kidnapped By SUV-Borne Kidnappers in Jaunpur; Released After 8 Hours

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

According to the girl's family, she was on way to school on Friday morning when four SUV borne men kidnapped her and released her after eight hours with her clothes torn. The girl was admittted to the hospital by the police while the police have launched an investigation into the case.

Police launch probe into kidnapping of BJP leader's daughter in UP;s Jaunpur
Police launch probe into kidnapping of BJP leader's daughter in UP;s Jaunpur (ETV Bharat)

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, four SUV-borne men kidnapped a local BJP leader's 13-year-old daughter and released her after about eight hours in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Friday, officials said. The girl has been beaten up and her clothes torn by the kidnappers with police suspecting a rape.

The incident came to light in Jalalpur area of Jaunpur. It is learnt that the daughter of the BJP leader, a class 6 student, was on way to school on a bicycle at 7.30 am on Friday. As the girl reached a deserted area near Chhatidih, four miscreants riding a SUV kidnapped her and fled from the spot. Meanwhile, the family members of the girl were thinking that the daughter was in school. When she did not reach home till late evening, they started worrying and started searching her.

Seeing her bicycle lying on the road, the family members suspected something bad and lodged a missing complaint. After about 8 hours, the miscreants fled after throwing the girl in an unconscious condition near the village on the Azamgarh bypass on the border with Varanasi. According to the family, the girl was beaten up, her clothes were torn and an attempt was also made to cut the veins of her hand.

After receiving a distress call, Danganj outpost in-charge Aditya Sen reached the spot with his team and shifted the girl to the hospital for treatment.

SP Jaunpur Dr Ajay Pal Sharma said that the matter is being investigated.

TAGGED:



