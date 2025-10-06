ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Also Bans Sale Of Some Cough Syrups After Deaths In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

Published : October 6, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale of several cough syrups and issued strict guidelines to safeguard children's health. This move comes following multiple child deaths linked to cough syrup consumption in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The decision was taken by the state's Drug Administration Department, with detailed directions released late Sunday evening. Officials said that the move follows reports from Madhya Pradesh, where 11 children in Chhindwara district died of kidney failure after consuming adulterated cough syrup. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical known to cause renal failure. The affected syrups, including Coldrif and Nextro-DS, were found to contain the harmful substance. Similarly, in Rajasthan, three children died after consuming a dextromethorphan-based syrup not intended for pediatric use.