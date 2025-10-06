Uttar Pradesh Also Bans Sale Of Some Cough Syrups After Deaths In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan
Following 14 deaths, the UP government has issued strict guidelines to seize adulterated cough syrups, especially Coldrif.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale of several cough syrups and issued strict guidelines to safeguard children's health. This move comes following multiple child deaths linked to cough syrup consumption in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The decision was taken by the state's Drug Administration Department, with detailed directions released late Sunday evening.
Officials said that the move follows reports from Madhya Pradesh, where 11 children in Chhindwara district died of kidney failure after consuming adulterated cough syrup. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical known to cause renal failure. The affected syrups, including Coldrif and Nextro-DS, were found to contain the harmful substance.
Similarly, in Rajasthan, three children died after consuming a dextromethorphan-based syrup not intended for pediatric use.
The Assistant Commissioner of Medicines, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a circular to all drug inspectors under the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), instructing them to take immediate preventive measures. The advisory mentions Coldrif Syrup (Batch No SR-13, manufactured by M/s Sresan Pharmaceutical, Kanchipuram), which was found adulterated with diethylene glycol in tests conducted by the Madhya Pradesh government.
Drug inspectors have also been directed to collect and seize any stocks of the mentioned syrups or other products from the same manufacturer found in government or private hospitals and pharmacies. Officials said that the samples will be sent to Lucknow Drug Testing Laboratory for verification. Officials have also been told to ensure no duplicate samples are collected and to test the propylene glycol used in manufacturing.
The Health Ministry has cautioned against the indiscriminate use of cough syrups in children. Parents have been advised not to give cough or cold medicines to children under two years, and to avoid such medications in general for those below five years unless prescribed by a doctor. Doctors have also been urged to recommend non-drug remedies such as steam inhalation, warm fluids, and adequate hydration.
Also Read