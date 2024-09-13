Uttar Pradesh: Two More Women Injured As Wolf Menace Continues In Bahraich

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): As the authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich continued their search for a sixth 'killer' wolf, two women in Mahasi village were injured in an attack allegedly by a wolf on Thursday night. The two injured have been identified as 28-year-old Gudiya, who is a resident of Singhia Nasirpur in Mahasi, and 50-year-old Mukima, who is a resident of Nasarpur in Mahasi.

Speaking to ANI, a victim Gudiya claimed that she was attacked around 10 pm. Adding to that, she said, "I was lying down. My child was with me when suddenly the wolf came and held me by my neck. I screamed and started running away...It was a wolf...The door of the house was ajar." Another victim, Mukima, told ANI that she was attacked by the wolf at around 11 pm.

"The incident occurred around 11 pm. I was sitting down outside my home when the wolf came and held me by my neck. I screamed. It was dark, so I couldn't see anything. Hearing my scream, everyone came to me," she said. Earlier on Wednesday, 50-year-old Pushpa Devi was severely injured after the wolf attacked her.

On Tuesday, an 11-year-old girl was injured after a wolf attacked her. As per the information, she has been admitted to the local government hospital in Mahasi for treatment. The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captured the fifth 'killer' wolf on Tuesday, while one remains elusive. The wolves had been behind several attacks on villagers in Bahraich. The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department took the wolf to a rescue shelter.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department had initiated "Operation Bhediya" to apprehend a pack of wolves responsible for recent attacks in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division. The Forest Department in Bahraich had installed snap cameras at most of the probable habitats of wolves in the area to monitor any movement by them, which would also help the forest department to learn about the movement of the wolves to catch them.

Three-snap cameras have also been installed in Sikandarpur village around six caves, which local villagers claim to be the habitat of the wolves. 9 people have been killed and more than 50 people have been injured until now due to the attacks by the wolves in various villages of Bahraich. (ANI)

