Ayodhya Ram Mandir Chief Priest Critical After Suffering Brain Stroke

Ayodhya: Acharya Satyendra Das, the Chief priest of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has been hospitalised after he suffered a brain stroke on Sunday.

It is learnt that Das's health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday night after he complained of high blood pressure. He was rushed to Shri Ram Hospital from where he was referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) for specialised treatment.

In a statement issued with regard to Das's health update, SGPGI said in a statement on Monday, "Shri Satyendra Das ji is suffering from a stroke. He is diabetic and hypertensive. He was admitted to SGPGI on Sunday and is currently in the Neurology ward HDU (High Dependency Unit)”.

"Though his condition is critical, he is following commands and his vitals are stable at present. He is under close monitoring," the SGPGI further added.

The chief priest of the Ram Mandir has not been keeping well due to age-related issues. He has been treated continuously for high BP and sugar. Das has been serving as the chief priest in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex for the last 34 years.

In 1992, the Mughal-era Babri Masjid was demolished by the Hindu Karsevaks claiming it to be the birth place of Lord Ram. After the acquisition of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex by the government, Acharya Satyendra Das was appointed as the chief priest.